Strategy

Bell detailed how she and Shepard, who tied the knot in October 2013, wait out their kids’ tantrums before talking to them. She also explained to Us in May 2016 some basic house guidelines the pair enforce: “We have very strict rules in our family about how we treat people with respect, especially our family members. … We are going to be with each other in the long haul, so it’s important to always be respectful and treat your sister the way you want to be treated.”