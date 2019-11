Cutting Cosmetics

“North is trying to get in on the makeup, but she’s being blocked heavily because her dad has stopped all makeup for her until she is a teenager,” the California native told E! in October 2019. “It’s a big discussion, a big fight in the household right now but it is what’s best. I think as a parent you just learn and figure it out as you go. We realized we didn’t really want her to wear makeup at a young age, but she sees her mom putting on lipstick and lip gloss.”