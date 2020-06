Moment of Silence

The Selfish author confessed in April 2020 that she was hiding in her guest room. “My kids will not leave me alone,” she explained while applying her makeup in an Instagram video. “Every night I have at least two kids with me. Either both girls — Psalm is in a crib — but I’ll either have [Chicago] and North, or Saint and North or just me and Saint while we all are quarantined.”