Moms Kim Kardashian’s Greatest Quotes About Motherhood By Riley Cardoza June 9, 2020 Kim Kardashian and Psalm. Courtesy of Kim Kardashian/Instagram 46 1 / 46 On the Move “My baby boy Psalm is the sweetest!” she captioned a June 2020 Instagram post. “He just started walking!” Back to top In order to view the gallery, please allow Manage Cookies More News Duke Spirits Make the Perfect Father’s Day Gift for the Bourbon Lover in Your Life Try the drink of summer! La Fête du Rosé will be donating $2 from every bottle sold to Color of Change! So Many Tory Burch Flat Sandals Are Nearly 50% Off Right Now More News