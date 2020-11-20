‘Teen Mom’ Stars’ Best Quotes on Coparenting: ‘We Will Always Be a Team’

Holiday Happenings

Lowry explained in November 2020 how compromising with her exes affected her own Christmas plans, noting that she was “kind of sad” not to be celebrating the holiday with Isaac, Lincoln, Lux and Creed. “I don’t get to go to my family because my family, Jo’s family and Javi’s family are all in different areas, and then when we added Chris to the mix, it was like, there was just so much going on that I was never gonna have three happy dad situations,” she said on her “Coffee Convos” podcast. “I couldn’t make it work to the point that everyone was actually happy about it.”