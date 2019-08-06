Ricky Alvarez

The backup dancer and Grande were first linked in the summer of 2015 following her split from Big Sean. The pair were also together when the “Love Me Harder” songstress made headlines in July of that year after she was caught on surveillance footage licking a donut in a store and saying she “hates Americans” and “hates America.” Although Grande told Billboard magazine in May 2016, “I’m a very happy girl,” the pair split two months later. However, they seemingly remain on good terms. Following the release of “Thank U, Next,” Alvarez posted a clip of himself listening to the song and Grande jokingly responded, “IM SORRY U GOT THE WORST LINE … IT WAS MEANT V LOVINGLY,” referencing her lyrics, “Wrote some songs about Ricky / Now I listen and laugh.”