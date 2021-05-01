Love Lives Ben Affleck And Jennifer Lopez: Timeline of the Original Bennifer Romance By Nicole Massabrook May 1, 2021 Shutterstock 9 9 / 9 April 2021 Affleck was spotted in a white SUV, supposedly to visit Lopez. Back to top In order to view the gallery, please allow Manage Cookies More News Josh Duggar’s Parents and Sisters Break Silence on Child Porn Charges: ‘We Are Disturbed’ 19 Kids and Counting’s Josh and Anna Duggar: A Timeline of Their Relationship Tom Brady and Wife Gisele Bundchen’s Tampa Bay Mansion Gives Them Views of the Water! See Photos More News