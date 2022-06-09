Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez: Timeline of the Bennifer Romance

April 2022

After Selling Sunset star Emma Hernan mentioned her alleged Raya exchange with Affleck during season 5 of the Netflix series, a rep for the actor told Us that the pair “never met.” Hernan later clarified to E!’s Daily Pop that the dating app messages were sent in 2019, though she said on the reality show that it happened “right before” Affleck and Lopez reunited. As the scene raised eyebrows, a source told Us that the fiancés “couldn’t be happier,” adding, “This isn’t affecting their relationship one bit.”