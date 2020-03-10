Jennifer Garner

Affleck costarred with Garner in 2001’s Pearl Harbor and 2003’s Daredevil, but their romance wasn’t confirmed until October 2004. The Way Back actor popped the question in April 2005, and they tied the knot in Turks & Caicos in June 2005. The duo welcomed Violet in December 2005, Seraphina in January 2009 and Samuel in February 2012.

After their 10th wedding anniversary, the Live By Night actor and Alias alum announced their separation in June 2015. Their divorce was finalized in October 2018.

In February 2020, the Oscar winner said the “biggest regret” of his life was his divorce from Garner. “Shame is really toxic. There is no positive byproduct of shame,” he told The New York Times. “It’s just stewing in a toxic, hideous feeling of low self-worth and self-loathing.”