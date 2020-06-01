Celebrity Couples Who’ve Split Amid the Coronavirus Quarantine

Colbie Caillat and Justin Young

After 10 years together, the “Bubbly” singer announced the end of her engagement to Young on April 2. “This is difficult for us to share, but we want to be honest with you all. After 10 wonderful years, Justin and I have ended our relationship,” a joint message from the former couple read. “We started out as best friends and we will continue to be best friends. And we will continue to work and make music together, as we always have.” The two have since continued to collaborate on music amid quarantine.