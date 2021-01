Nilsa Prowant and Gus Gazda

One month after announcing that she’s expecting her first child, the Floribama Shore star shared the details of Gazda’s romantic proposal. “On cloud nine 💍,” she captioned the sweet Instagram reveal on January 2. “The love of my life asked me to spend forever with him tonight on my 27th birthday. Today has been more than I could have ever imagined. I can’t believe I get to marry my best friend and bring our son Gray into this world soon.”