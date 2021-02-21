Ricki Lake and Ross Burningham

The former talk show host announced her engagement on February 20. “Friends, I’m so so so excited to share some good news! I’m engaged!” she captioned an Instagram selfie with her fiancé. “This is Ross. He is my person. He is wonderful. I love him very much and I am so grateful I get to love and be loved so deeply by this stellar human. Our next chapter is sure to be a good one. #heartopen #lifeisbeautiful #ibelieveinlove #thisis52 #selflove #nofilter #justhappy.” Lake, who went Instagram official with their romance in December 2020, was previously married to Rob Sussman from 1994 to 2004 — with whom she shares two sons — and Christian Evans from 2012 to 2015. Evans, who battled bipolar disorder, died by suicide in 2017.