Celebrity Weddings of 2022: See Which Stars Got Married

Jeremiah Duggar and Hannah Wissmann

The couple tied the knot on March 26, at First Baptist Church in Plattsmouth, Nebraska, before celebrating the festivities with a reception at Lilac Hill Wedding & Event Center.

“Today was a perfect day, as we stood before our family and friends and committed our lives to each other,” the twosome exclusively told Us. “It was such a beautiful culmination of so many prayers, dreams & desires! As we’ve seen God’s gracious hand in bringing our lives together, we are excited to see how He will continue to direct our paths. We are looking forward to sharing our married journey with you. Thank you for sharing our joy!”