Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker

The reality star and Blink-182 drummer tied the knot on May 15 in Santa Barbara, California, Us Weekly confirmed. They rode off in a black convertible with a “Just Married” sign after saying “I do.”

The pair had their third wedding of the year on May 22 in Portofino, Italy. The rocker’s daughter, Alabama Barker, was first to share pictures of her dad and new stepmom at the altar.