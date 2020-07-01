Jilissa Ann Zoltko

Two months after Cameron shut down reports he was dating one “mystery blonde,” he stepped out with a second blonde bombshell for lunch in Florida in June 2020. A Bachelor Nation fan account later identified the second woman as Zoltko, a swimsuit model and law student based in Miami. A source exclusively told Us at the time, “Tyler and Jilissa recently started talking over Instagram after following each other. … It’s too soon to tell if it’ll develop into anything serious. They’re just getting to know each other.”