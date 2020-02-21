Victor Garber Approves

Garber and Garner costarred as the father-daughter duo Sydney and Jack Bristow on Alias from 2001 to 2006. “I think he’s adorable,” Garber, who officiated her wedding to Affleck in Turks and Caicos, told Us exclusively in May 2019. “What’s wonderful is they’re taking their time and they are just enjoying each other’s company. Her priority is her children, that’s it. She’s focused on that. She’s remarkable.”

He added that the pair were a perfect match in September 2019. “Jen is great. I talked to her for an hour today. She’s doing really well. She’s really happy,” he told Us at the time.