Lady Gaga’s Dating History: Taylor Kinney, Christian Carino and More

Christian Carino

Us broke the news in February 2017 that Gaga started seeing her talent agent after they were seen kissing ahead of her Super Bowl LI halftime show performance in Houston. Months later, Us revealed in November 2017 that the duo had secretly gotten engaged that summer.

Gaga finally confirmed her engagement to Carino in October 2018, calling him “my fiancé” on stage at the 25th annual Elle Women in Hollywood event. While the CAA agent attended the Golden Globes and the SAG Awards with Gaga, the pair sparked split speculation when she ditched her engagement ring (and fiancé) at the Grammys in February 2019. Less than two weeks later, news of Gaga and Carino’s breakup broke.