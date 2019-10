Luc Carl

After dating several years earlier, Gaga rekindled her relationship with the night club promoter in 2010. “I’ve really never loved anyone like I loved him. Or like I love him,” she told Rolling Stone about Carl in 2009. ”That relationship really shaped me. I sort of resolved that if you can’t have the guy of your dreams, there are other ways to give love.”

Gaga, who announced her split from Carl in May 2011, later released the song “Yoü & I” about the The Drunk Diet author.