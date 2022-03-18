A Timeline of Meghan Markle’s Ups and Downs With the Royal Family

June 2021

One year after their royal exit, Meghan and Harry welcomed their second child, naming their daughter Lilibet in honor of the queen. “Lili is named after her great-grandmother, Her Majesty The Queen, whose family nickname is Lilibet,” they said in a statement on their website.

A source told Us at the time that Lilibet was the couple’s “favorite” name option, but it “was important for them that the queen signed off” on the moniker. “They both agreed it would only be right if Her Majesty gave her approval, especially with something so personal,” the insider added.