Royals

A Timeline of Meghan Markle’s Ups and Downs With the Royal Family

By
Body Language Expert Says Meghan Markle Was Holding Back While Talking About Queen Elizabeth II During Tell-All
Meghan Markle and Queen Elizabeth II CBS; Shutterstock
23
23 / 23
podcast
LTG_Soundcore_AMI_Female_3.3.21_600x338

March 2021

During their CBS tell-all in March 2021, Harry and Meghan gave an update on their status with his family, noting that she checked in during Philip’s health scare.

“This morning, I woke up earlier than H., and saw a note from someone on our team in the U.K. saying that the Duke of Edinburgh had gone to the hospital,” Meghan said during the special. “I just picked up the phone and I called the Queen just to check in. I just called, that’s what we do.” 

Meghan added: ”So, there’s the family, and then there’s the people that are running the institution. Those are two separate things. It’s important to be able to compartmentalize that because the queen, for example, has always been wonderful to me.”

Back to top