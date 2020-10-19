On-Again, Off-Again Celebrity Couples

Audrina Patridge and Corey Bohan

After dating on and off for five years, the couple ended their relationship in July 2014. In October that same year, the former Hills star was spotted out with the BMXer at a Halloween party and the two appeared to be back on. The reality star and Bohan married in an intimate Hawaii wedding in November 2016 after welcoming daughter Kirra, who was born in June 2016. Despite trying to make things work, Patridge filed for divorce on September 20, 2018, and was granted a temporary restraining order a week later. After accusing the BMX rider of aggressive behavior and citing various alleged domestic violence incidents, she went back to another former boyfriend: Ryan Cabrera.