On-Again, Off-Again Celebrity Couples

Prince Harry and Cressida Bonas

Prince Harry and Cressida Bonas met through Harry’s cousin Princess Eugenie and dated for two years before calling it quits in April 2014. Following their split, however, the two were spotted together in September. A source told Us of the prince and Bonas: “Harry is the type to want to take breathers and then try again.” The royal eventually married Duchess Markle in a highly publicized wedding on May 19, 2018, at St. George’s Chapel in London. However, there were no hard feelings between Prince Harry and Bonas — the model even attended the nuptials.