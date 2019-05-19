Prince Harry and Duchess Meghan: A Timeline of Their Relationship

June 2018

It was announced that the Duke and Duchess of Sussex would be taking on their first joint royal tour together in the fall. They were scheduled to travel to Australia, Fiji, the Kingdom of Tonga and New Zealand. They also planned to visit Dublin, Ireland, on July 10 and 11. “The Duke and Duchess are looking forward to learning more about Ireland’s history and experience its rich culture, as well as meeting the people who are shaping the country’s future,” Kensington Palace said in a statement.