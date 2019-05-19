Prince Harry and Duchess Meghan: A Timeline of Their Relationship

May 2019

The couple celebrated a milestone moment in their relationship — their first wedding anniversary! Harry and Meghan shared a video montage of never-before-seen pics from the day they wed at St George’s Chapel on May 19, alongside a heartfelt caption on Instagram. “The selected song ‘This Little Light of Mine’ was chosen by the couple for their recessional. We hope you enjoy reliving this moment, and seeing some behind the scenes photos from this special day,” they wrote. “Thank you for all of the love and support from so many of you around the world. Each of you made this day even more meaningful.”