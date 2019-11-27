Prince Harry and Duchess Meghan: A Timeline of Their Relationship

October 2019

As Meghan sued The Mail on Sunday over the publication of a private letter she wrote to her father, Harry released a public statement about the “bullying” she has received in the media since the start of their relationship. “I have been a silent witness to her private suffering for too long,” he wrote. “To stand back and do nothing would be contrary to everything we believe in. … There comes a point when the only thing to do is to stand up to this behaviour, because it destroys people and destroys lives.”