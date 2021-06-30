2016

Meghan “prepared herself for a grilling” when she met William for the first time, authors Omid Scobie and Carolyn Durand wrote in their 2020 book, Finding Freedom. However, he welcomed her to his house and said, “I was looking forward to meeting the girl who has put that silly grin on my brother’s face.”

William also backed the couple after Harry released a statement denouncing the racist and sexist coverage of his relationship with Meghan. “The Duke of Cambridge absolutely understands the situation concerning privacy and supports the need for Prince Harry to support those closest to him,” a statement to The Telegraph in November 2016 read.

Harry then introduced Meghan to Kate in January 2017. “Meghan’s so happy she’s getting to know more of Harry’s nearest and dearest,” an insider told Us at the time.