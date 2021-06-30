2018

Meghan claimed during her and Harry’s March 2021 CBS tell-all interview that Kate made her cry ahead of the royal wedding during a dispute over Princess Charlotte’s bridesmaid dress. However, reports that surfaced in November 2018 alleged that Meghan was the one who made Kate cry.

“The reverse happened,” Meghan said during the sit-down. “A few days before the wedding she was upset about flower girl dresses and it made me cry. It really hurt my feelings.”

The former actress continued: “It was a really hard week of the wedding. And she was upset about something, but she owned it, and she apologized. And she brought me flowers and a note, apologizing. And she did what I would do if I knew that I hurt someone, right, to just take accountability for it.”