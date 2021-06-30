2019

Harry and Meghan split royal households from William and Kate in March 2019. Kensington Palace told Us at the time that the queen “agreed to the creation of a new household for The Duke and Duchess of Sussex” and allowed the pair to move their office from Kensington Palace to Buckingham Palace. “This long-planned move will ensure that permanent support arrangements for the duke and duchess’ work are in place as they start their family and move to their official residence at Frogmore Cottage.”

Kensington Palace confirmed in June 2019 that Harry and Meghan would split from their joint charity with William and Kate. “The Royal Foundation of The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge and The Duke and Duchess of Sussex has today announced the conclusions of a review into its structure, and how it will best support Their Royal Highnesses with their future charitable activity,” a statement to Us read. “Later this year The Royal Foundation will become the principal charitable and philanthropic vehicle for The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge. The Duke and Duchess of Sussex will establish their own new charitable foundation with transitional operating support from The Royal Foundation.”

The shift was “designed to best complement the work and responsibilities of Their Royal Highnesses as they prepare for their future roles, and to better align their charitable activity with their new households.” The four were described as “incredibly proud of what they [had] achieved together.”