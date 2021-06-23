2010

Spelling and McDermott fought back against split rumors in April 2010 after footage from their reality series showed them feuding. “I just want the old Dean back. I really do. I miss you so much,” Spelling said on an episode of Tori & Dean: Home Sweet Hollywood.

A month after declaring they were “committed to each other” on the Today show, the couple renewed their vows.

“This is a rebirth,” Spelling told Us exclusively at the time. ”We’ve gone through our ups and downs, but we wouldn’t have changed a moment of it.”