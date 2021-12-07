Lala Kent and Randall Emmett: A Timeline of Their Relationship

2021

Kent shared a post about narcissists in December seemingly pointing to her ex-fiancé as someone who possesses those qualities. “Narcissists live a double life. They show fake charm and friendliness in public but are snake-life, venomous and devious behind closed doors,” the passage, originally posted by narcissist abuse recovery professional Danish Bashir, read. “They are master manipulators who destroy lives. Most importantly, they don’t have an identity and that explains everything.”

The statement continued: “They morph into a reflection of you to receive fuel, meaning they do not really exist as true personalities like we do, so if someone has no identity, how can that person be trusted to begin with?” Kent added a mind-blown emoji.