Duchess Meghan’s Family: Everything We Know About the Royal In-Laws

Doria Ragland

The actress opened up about her childhood in Elle magazine in July 2015 and revealed her mother met her father while they were both working for a soap opera in the late ‘70s. (Ragland was a temp at the studio, while Thomas was a lighting director.) They divorced when she was young, and Ragland went on to work at a mental health clinic and as a yoga instructor. Meghan described her mother in 2014 as a “free spirit” and “lover of potato chips & lemon tarts” on her since-shuttered lifestyle blog, The Tig.

A source close to Ragland told Us Weekly in May 2018 that she quit her job and is “no longer working at the mental health clinic in the Los Angeles area.” The source added that she “has talked about starting her own private practice, focusing on working with elderly patients.”

Ragland met Harry at the Invictus Games in September 2017, and a source exclusively confirmed to Us in November 2017 that he asked Ragland for permission to propose to Meghan at that time. Kensington Palace announced in May 2018 that Ragland would travel with her daughter by carriage to the chapel ahead of the wedding ceremony.

Ragland flew to London for the nuptials, meeting the queen, Prince Charles, Duchess Camilla, Prince William and Duchess Kate before the wedding. On the big day, she wore a Wedgewood green wool crepe dress and coat by Oscar de la Renta.

Ragland has remained a consistent presence in her daughter’s life after the royal wedding, traveling to the U.K. to visit Meghan and Harry. She was also with the duchess when she welcomed son Archie in May 2019. Ragland posed with the new parents, her grandson, Queen Elizabeth II and Prince Philip for a historic photo after the baby’s birth.

Following the arrival of her first grandchild, she has “been a big help with the baby and the life adjustment,” a source told Us in July 2019.

The duchess’ mother even traveled to Vancouver Island, Canada, to celebrate her grandson’s first Christmas with the Sussexes during Harry and Meghan’s holiday hiatus in December 2019.