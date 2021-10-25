Former ‘Bachelor’ and ‘Bachelorette’ Winners: Where Are They Now?

Blake Moynes

After appearing on season 16 of The Bachelorette, Blake returned for season 17 to pursue Katie Thurston. . In the end, he proposed during the August 2021 finale and they began splitting their time between Canada, where Blake is from, and her new home in San Diego. Thurston confirmed in October 2021 that the pair ended their engagement.

“It is with mutual love and respect that we have decided to go our separate ways. We are so grateful for the moments we shared together and the entire journey that has unfolded this year, but we ultimately have concluded that we are not compatible as life partners, and it is the most caring choice for both of us to move forward independently,” the Washington native wrote via Instagram at the time. “We ask for kindness and privacy as we both navigate this transition. Both of us will forever want the best for one another and ask you to please support us in our decision.”