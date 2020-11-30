Former ‘Bachelor’ and ‘Bachelorette’ Winners: Where Are They Now?

Hannah Ann Sluss

Two months after Peter Weber got down on one knee in Australia during the season 24 finale of The Bachelor, he broke up with the model because he had unresolved feelings for Madison Prewett, who quit during the final week. During their live reunion onstage in March 2020, Hannah Ann did not hold back. “Word of advice,” she quipped. “If you want to be with a woman, you need to become a real man.”

In April 2020, Hannah Ann confirmed on the “Off the Vine” podcast that she moved to Los Angeles and was going on virtual dates with a “mystery man” amid the coronavirus pandemic.