Melissa Rycroft

While Jason Mesnick proposed to Rycroft on the finale, he dumped her on the after-show and decided to choose runner-up Molly Malaney instead. Rycroft starred on multiple reality shows through the years, including two seasons of Dancing With the Stars, before going on to host Bachelor Pad and Redneck Island. In 2009, she married Tye Strickland. They have three children.