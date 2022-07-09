Heather Dubrow

Heather was a series regular on RHOC for five seasons, joining the cast in season 7. After her departure in 2016, she returned to her acting roots and guest-starred on an episode of Freeform’s Young & Hungry in 2017. Heather also launched two podcasts, “Heather Dubrow’s World” and “Dr and Mrs. Guinea Pig” with her husband, Terry, with whom she continues to raise their four children. And while fans got a glimpse inside Heather’s infamous home, which was under construction for the majority of her time on the series, on her YouTube channel, she has yet to show it off in its entirety. Terry did, however, tease chateau Dubrow during an interview with Bravo’s The Daily Dish in June 2018: “So the house has been done for two-and-a-half years. Heather always says, ‘Let’s go on vacation.’ I go, ‘I don’t want to go on vacation. My house is like a resort — except my house is bigger.’ It’s perfection. It’s 22,000 square feet. It’s got a 22-seat movie theater. It’s my haven.”

The actress teamed up with her husband in 2018 to write The Dubrow Diet: Interval Eating to Lose Weight and Feel Ageless. Two years later, they released The Dubrow Keto Fusion Diet, which is both a book and a nutrition plan. In June 2020, the couple’s daughter Max came out as bisexual, which the pair fully supported. “I think as parents, what makes me so happy is that she is so confident and comfortable in who she is,” the former Bravo personality told Entertainment Tonight in July 2020. Terry added: “She felt free and the acceptance of her coming out was so amazing.”

After a five-year hiatus, Heather announced she’d return to RHOC in June 2021 during an episode of her “Heather Dubrow’s World” podcast.

“Timing is a big deal, but at the time that I left, the culture of the show had changed a bit since when I joined the show. I think we could agree on that. I wasn’t happy, and I think it was a good mutual decision that maybe my time on the show was done,” she noted in a conversation with Andy Cohen. “Now, things are a little bit different, right? My family’s in a different place, my kids are a little bit older, the [coronavirus] pandemic has sort of given me a different perspective on things. Then I started thinking about, ‘OK, how many times do you get to go back and try something again?’”