Jeana Keough

An OG. Jeana was a full-time cast member on the first five seasons of RHOC and has made multiple guest appearances since then. The mother of three became a grandma in January 2016 when her daughter Kara gave birth to a baby girl named Decker with her husband, NFL player Kyle Bosworth. The real estate agent also made headlines in December 2017 for documenting her facelift in a short video for People Magazine called Jeana Keough: A Real Housewife Goes Under the Knife.

After decades apart, Jeana finalized her divorce from ex-husband Matt Keough in November 2019. They initially split in 2004. The family suffered a heartbreaking loss in April 2020, when Jeana’s daughter Kara lost her son during childbirth. The following month, Jeana’s ex-husband and the father of her three children died. The former MLB pitcher was 64.

The following year, Kara secretly welcomed another child, Vaughn, in March 2021. While announcing the birth, she paid tribute to the baby she lost a year prior.

“The day McCoy was born, I started writing a story. Our story. I don’t typically like to spoil the ending, but in this case the ending is a new beginning. Introducing Decker and McCoy’s baby brother,” she wrote via Instagram in April 2021. “Vaughn Mack Bosworth. Measuring at 20.5 inches and weighing 7 pounds 6 ounces of heaven-sent sweetness.”