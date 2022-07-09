Lauri Peterson

Lauri was a full-time cast member on RHOC for the first four seasons and made appearances on seasons 5 and 8. Since her exit, Lauri has frequently shared photos of her husband, George, her two adult daughters and her son Josh’s daughter, Kennedy, whom she adopted in 2015 amid Josh’s struggles with substance abuse. Josh was arrested for allegedly shooting a man in California and leaving the scene with a stolen car in 2016. Lauri broke her silence on the drama in a series of tweets in March 2018. “After keeping silent for nearly 2 years in regards to my sons arrest, I am going to begin laying out the facts of his case and how easily it is to be falsely accused!” she tweeted. According to the Los Angeles Times, Lauri took the stand during Josh’s court hearing in April 2018. He faced multiple life prison sentences if convicted, the outlet reported. Josh was released from jail in March 2020 after accepting a plea deal in his attempted murder case. He pleaded guilty to lesser charges in exchange for his release, People reported.