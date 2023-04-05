MTV Movie and TV Awards 2023: See the Full List of Nominees

Bring out the golden popcorn! Stars from the big and small screen alike will be recognized for their work at the 2023 MTV Movie & TV Awards on Sunday, May 7.

Drew Barrymore is set to host the ceremony live from Barker Hangar in Santa Monica, California. The Never Been Kissed actress announced the news in a March promo video on the “Drew’s News Report” segment of The Drew Barrymore Show.

“Wow, I am so honored to have been chosen, especially this year, when the show is all about the fans. It is going to be an epic night. Big moments. Huge movie stars. Cocaine Bear, are you free on May 7?” she said in the clip, alluding to the comedy thriller of the same name directed by Elizabeth Banks. The film’s drug-addled mammal earned a nomination for Best Villain. Jesse Tyler Ferguson also garnered a nod for Most Frightened Performance for his role in the hit movie.

Barrymore, for her part, has won three MTV Movie Awards in the past, before the ceremony was renamed in 2017 to honor work in television as well as film. She earned her first golden popcorn trophy in 1998 for Best Kiss along with her Wedding Singer costar Adam Sandler.

The California native went on to win for Best On-Screen Team in 2001 (Charlie’s Angels) and Best Dance Sequence in 2004 (Charlie’s Angels: Full Throttle). This year, she earned a nod for Best Host for her work on her daytime talk show.

Last year’s MTV Movie & TV Awards were cohosted by Vanessa Hudgens and Tayshia Adams, with the High School Musical star hosting the first half of the program for film and scripted television series and Adams taking over during the reality television portion of the ceremony.

Power couple Zendaya and Tom Holland took home two of the biggest accolades of the night during the July 2022 show, winning for Best Performance in a Show (Euphoria) and Best Performance In a Movie (Spider-Man: No Way Home), respectively. The duo — who were first linked in 2017 and confirmed their romance in 2021 — were also nominated for Best Kiss (Spider-Man: No Way Home), but they lost to Sean McInerney, known as Poopies, and the snake from Jackass Forever.

This year, Selena Gomez and Cara Delevingne are among the duos nominated for the distinction for their smooch in season 2 of Only Murders in the Building.

“It was just fun,” Delevingne said of the kiss during a June 2022 appearance on E!’s web series While You Were Streaming. “Would anyone in the world not like to kiss Selena?”

Keep scrolling to see the complete list of nominees for the 2023 MTV Movie & TV Awards: