Pete Davidson and Ariana Grande

Us Weekly confirmed in May 2018 that the comedian was dating the “No More Tears Left to Cry” singer following their respective splits from Cazzie David and Mac Miller. Davidson later confirmed the pair were dating by sharing a photo of them wearing Harry Potter outfits on Instagram, which he captioned, “the chamber of secrets has been opened…” Shortly after, the pair began sharing sweet messages to each other on social media and the Saturday Night Live star even got two new tattoos inspired by Grande. On June 11, Us Weekly exclusively revealed that the new couple were engaged — after dating for a few weeks. They split four months later.