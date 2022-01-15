David Boreanaz

Boreanaz made a name for himself playing Buffy’s (Sarah Michelle Gellar) vampire soulmate, Angel, on Buffy the Vampire Slayer from 1997 to 2003. The actor’s character earned his own spinoff series, Angel, which ran on the network from 1999 to 2004. The New York native went on to play Seeley Booth on Bones from 2005 to 2017. He has been portraying Jason Hayes on SEAL Team since 2017. Boreanaz made his directorial debut with a 2004 episode of Angel. He added producer to his list of accomplishments in 2007 with Bones, which he worked on throughout its 12-season run.

The actor was married to Ingrid Quinn from 1997 to 1999. He wed Jaime Bergman in 2001. The couple share two children: son Jaden and daughter Bella, born in 2002 and 2009, respectively.