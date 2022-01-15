Jensen Ackles

The Texas native appeared on two WB shows, Dawson’s Creek as C.J. and Smallville as Jason Teague, before landing the role of Dean Winchester on Supernatural in 2005. He played the dreamy protector and older brother of Sam (Jared Padalecki) until the series’ 2020 finale. During his time on the show, he also starred in My Bloody Valentine and Buddy Games and voiced Batman/Bruce Wayne in the video Batman: The Long Halloween. Ackles plays Soldier Boy in Amazon Prime’s The Boys series, which premiered in 2019. Outside of acting, the star is a co-owner of Family Business Beer Company in Dripping Springs, Texas.

Ackles married One Tree Hill alum Danneel Harris in May 2010. They share three children — daughter Justice and twins Arrow and Zeppelin — and work together with her family at the brewery.