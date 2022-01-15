Milo Ventimiglia

The actor captured fans’ attention playing Rory’s bad boy boyfriend, Jess Mariano, on Gilmore Girls for six seasons. After leaving the series in 2006 following season 6, Ventimiglia was cast in a short-lived series on The WB called The Bedford Diaries. He portrayed Richard Thorne II on the show before landing the role of Peter Petrelli on Heroes. The California native has since starred on Wolverine, Mob City, Chosen, The Whispers and The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel. He has played Jack Pearson on This Is Us for six seasons. The Art of Racing in the Rain star is also a director and producer, having worked on The PET Squad Files and Revelation Status.