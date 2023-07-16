Ariana Madix has been taking inspiration from Taylor Swift’s “Vigilante S—t” following her breakup from Tom Sandoval — and is dressing for revenge.

Us Weekly confirmed in March that Madix, 38, and Sandoval, 41, had ended their nine-year relationship following his cheating scandal with Raquel Leviss, shortly before she started going all out with fashion.

“Ariana, is it safe to say you’re wearing a revenge dress today?” Andy Cohen asked an offscreen Madix via his Instagram Stories during the Vanderpump Rules season 10 reunion taping.

She replied: “I feel like it certainly looks that way, huh? … I think his eyes are gonna bleed.”

Madix, who came face-to-face with Sandoval for the first time since the split at the reunion, turned heads in a crimson two-piece by Mônot.

“I did really, really love the red dress that I wore at the reunion, but I have to say maybe my Coachella outfit is my favorite,” Madix confessed during her Saturday, July 15, appearance on Ryan Seacrest’s American Top 40 radio show, referring to the multicolored crop top and denim cutoffs she wore to Celsius’ party at the April music festival.

Madix explained that she enjoyed wearing “comfy shoes” and doing fun activities instead of sitting in a “room where we all have to talk about horrible things.”

Madix and her Bravo costars rehashed the season 10 drama — which included her breakup and Sandoval’s affair with costar Leviss, 28 — during the reunion, which aired in May and June. The TomTom founder even slammed Madix for leaving her T-shirt on when they hooked up one night in 2022. “It was really hot,” he muttered under his breath, which Madix immediately took issue with.

“The way that so many men act like they are entitled to your body and entitled to sex because you’re in a relationship with them. I am not your Fleshlight,” she told Glamour in an interview published last month. “I spelled out what I needed, but hello. It’s a two-person situation.”

She continued at the time: “I feel like I’m someone who craves intimacy outside of just penetrative sex. And that was something that I was deprived of for so long. As women, we might bring something up a bunch of times and then we just stop. That’s where I was at. I was like I cannot keep nagging this man to want to come home and spend time with me.”

Madix — who is gearing up to open her Something About Her sandwich shop with BFF Katie Maloney later this summer — has since kept her distance from both Sandoval and Leviss, who have each apologized to her for their affair.

Both Madix and Sandoval have started filming Vanderpump Rules season 11 with their respective camps. Leviss, for her part, was away at a mental health facility until earlier this month and it is not known if she will return.

Madix, who is joining the upcoming season of Dancing With the Stars season 32, also has a new love in her life in boyfriend Daniel Wai, whom she was first linked to after they made out at Coachella.