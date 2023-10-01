Timothée Chalamet is proving his style prowess at the intimate Bleu de Chanel dinner on Saturday, September 30.

Chalamet, 27, looked like an edgy, rock ’n’ roll icon at the festivities, thanks to his chocolate-colored leather blather and coordinating trousers. The Wonka star also sported a matching silk shirt and a delicate silver necklace with two interlocking circles.

Chanel hosted the dinner at Bemelmans Bar at The Carlyle Hotel in New York City in honor of Chalamet’s latest campaign for the cologne and accompanying short film. The project was directed by Martin Scorsese, who posed with Chalamet on Saturday. The likes of Mario Sorrenti and Gossip Girl alum Whitney Peak also turned up to toast the new ad.

Bleu de Chanel, the brand’s woody-aromatic fragrance for men, launched in September 2010. Chalamet was tapped as its ambassador in May, which is the actor’s first collaboration with the French fashion house.

“Timothée Chalamet personifies the visionary and edgy spirit of the next chapter of Bleu De Chanel; a man who does not limit himself to the ordinary boundaries life sets and looks beyond what is visible,” Chanel said in a statement at the time, noting the partnership combines Chalamet’s status as a “modern icon” with the legacy of the brand.

Chalamet’s outing in the Big Apple comes less than one week after he stepped out at Paris Fashion Week with Kylie Jenner. The Dune star and the Kardashians personality, 26, who have been linked since April, were spotted holding hands throughout the City of Lights.

Chalamet and Jenner — who shares two children with ex Travis Scott — made their first public appearance as a couple at Beyoncé’s birthday Renaissance World Tour concert in Los Angeles in August. Days later, they stepped out at Haider Ackermann’s dinner during New York Fashion Week and at the men’s final of the US Open.

“Although they’re not official yet, they have a really strong bond and spend as much time together as possible,” a source exclusively told Us Weekly last month, shortly before Jenner revealed that a pic of Chalamet is her phone background. “Things are going really good and friends think they make an adorable couple.”

The insider added that Jenner’s friends have “never seen her so happy” and love the “qualities Timothée brings out in her.” The source continued, “She can totally be herself, and she’s much more laid back with him than she’s been in past relationships.”