Your account
Privacy Policy Terms and Conditions
Already have an account?
Get back to the
Stylish

Timothee Chalamet Brings Rock ‘n’ Roll Vibes to Bleu de Chanel Dinner With Chocolate-Colored Suit

By
Timothee Chalamet Brings Rock 'n' Roll Vibes to Bleu de Chanel Dinner With Brown Leather Suit
Timothée Chalamet arrives to a Chanel dinner to celebrate the new Bleu de Chanel campaign on September 30, 2023 in New York City. James Devaney/GC Images

Timothée Chalamet is proving his style prowess at the intimate Bleu de Chanel dinner on Saturday, September 30.

Chalamet, 27, looked like an edgy, rock ’n’ roll icon at the festivities, thanks to his chocolate-colored leather blather and coordinating trousers. The Wonka star also sported a matching silk shirt and a delicate silver necklace with two interlocking circles.

Chanel hosted the dinner at Bemelmans Bar at The Carlyle Hotel in New York City in honor of Chalamet’s latest campaign for the cologne and accompanying short film. The project was directed by Martin Scorsese, who posed with Chalamet on Saturday. The likes of Mario Sorrenti and Gossip Girl alum Whitney Peak also turned up to toast the new ad.

Bleu de Chanel, the brand’s woody-aromatic fragrance for men, launched in September 2010. Chalamet was tapped as its ambassador in May, which is the actor’s first collaboration with the French fashion house.

Timothee Chalamet’s Best, Most Buzzed-About Red Carpet Looks of All Time 08

Related: Timothee Chalamet’s Best Looks: Red Carpets With Taylor Russell and More

“Timothée Chalamet personifies the visionary and edgy spirit of the next chapter of Bleu De Chanel; a man who does not limit himself to the ordinary boundaries life sets and looks beyond what is visible,” Chanel said in a statement at the time, noting the partnership combines Chalamet’s status as a “modern icon” with the legacy of the brand.

Timothee Chalamet Brings Rock 'n' Roll Vibes to Bleu de Chanel Dinner With Brown Leather Suit
Timothee Chalamet and Martin Scorsese. Julian Ungaro

Chalamet’s outing in the Big Apple comes less than one week after he stepped out at Paris Fashion Week with Kylie Jenner. The Dune star and the Kardashians personality, 26, who have been linked since April, were spotted holding hands throughout the City of Lights.

Timothee Chalamet Rise From Theater Kid to Critical Darling

Related: Timothee Chalamet’s Rise From Theater Kid to Critical Darling

Chalamet and Jenner — who shares two children with ex Travis Scott — made their first public appearance as a couple at Beyoncé’s birthday Renaissance World Tour concert in Los Angeles in August. Days later, they stepped out at Haider Ackermann’s dinner during New York Fashion Week and at the men’s final of the US Open.

“Although they’re not official yet, they have a really strong bond and spend as much time together as possible,” a source exclusively told Us Weekly last month, shortly before Jenner revealed that a pic of Chalamet is her phone background. “Things are going really good and friends think they make an adorable couple.”

The insider added that Jenner’s friends have “never seen her so happy” and love the “qualities Timothée brings out in her.” The source continued, “She can totally be herself, and she’s much more laid back with him than she’s been in past relationships.”

In this article

TIMOTHÉE CHALAMET BIO PIC

Timothée Chalamet

More Stories