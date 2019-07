Choosing Her Battles

The Veronica Mars star divulged in December 2016 which little thing she decided to overlook about her kids. “I just let my car get granola all over it because I’m like, ‘Well, this is the time in my life where my car is just going to be covered in granola,’ and I can either fight that for the next five years or I can just surrender and be OK with it, and I’ve chosen to surrender,” she told Us. “Everything is easier in acceptance mode.”