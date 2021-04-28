Telling the Truth

Shepard shared his September 2020 relapse with his daughters, he revealed during an episode of the “In Fact With Chelsea Clinton” podcast seven months later. “When I relapsed, we explained, ‘Well Daddy was on these pills for a surgery and then Daddy was a bad boy. He started getting his own pills,’” he explained in April 2021. “Yeah, we tell them the whole thing. The proudest I am of my children ever is when they admit something and say sorry. That to me is the single most impressive thing a little person can do, because it’s the bravest thing to own your shortcomings.”