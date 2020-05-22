Quarantine Confessions

The singer told Radio.com in May 2020 that she initially planned to work until her water broke and has been “spiraling” while quarantining amid the coronavirus pandemic. Perry explained at the time: “In the past, I’ve been a perfectionist slash control freak, and all perfectionist slash control freaks are spiraling right now. And planners are spiraling. … But I also chalk it up to the uncertainty of being pregnant for the first time and having a child and not knowing [the future]. Los Angeles just extended their stay-at-home [order] until maybe August, and I’m just like, ‘OK, I’m going to trust the professionals.’”