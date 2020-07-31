Babies Psalm West’s Photo Album: Kim Kardashian and Kanye West’s Second Son By Riley Cardoza July 31, 2020 Courtesy Kim Kardashian/Twitter 49 49 / 49 Grandma’s Gang Psalm and Chicago sat on their mom’s lap in July 2020, alongside their great-grandma, Mary Jo Campbell. Back to top In order to view the gallery, please allow Manage Cookies More News Kanye West Is 'Refusing' to 'Move Back' to Los Angeles Amid Marriage Drama Most Shocking Reality TV Moments of the Week! Fun in the Sun! Jennifer Garner Enjoys Beach Day With Her Kids After Flaunting Bikini Body More News