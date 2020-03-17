Babies Psalm West’s Photo Album: Kim Kardashian and Kanye West’s Second Son By Riley Cardoza March 17, 2020 Courtesy Kim Kardashian/Instagram 35 35 / 35 Light of Her Life “My baby boy is so handsome and sweet,” Kardashian gushed about her youngest son in March 2020. Back to top In order to view the gallery, please allow Manage Cookies More News The Best Portable Antibacterial Items That You Can Still Get on Amazon Hand Sanitizers, Antiviral Products and Immunity Items to Stock Up on ASAP The Perfect Tequila For When You're Stuck At Home All Week! More News