Sophie Turner is a proud Swiftie forever and always.

Turner, 27, uploaded a pic of her arm via Instagram Story on Sunday, October 8, where she wore a DIY friendship bracelet. The pink, beaded bauble, spelled out “Fearless,” which may refer to Taylor Swift’s album of the same name — or her mindset amid her contentious divorce from Joe Jonas.

The Game of Thrones alum also wore a navy crewneck sweatshirt and a pair of jeans. In the background of the photo, Turner’s belongings can be seen peeking out of a canvas tote bag with the Union Jack flag on the front.

Turner has long been a fan of Swift, 33, even though the Grammy winner previously dated Jonas, 34, in the late 2000s. Jonas and Turner separated in September after four years of marriage.

Related: Sophie Turner's Inner Circle: Taylor Swift, Maisie Williams and More Justin Shin/Getty Images As Sophie Turner navigates her increasingly tumultuous divorce from Joe Jonas, she has a handful of celebrity pals to get her through the hard times. Jonas filed for divorce from Turner in September 2023 after four years of marriage. The exes — who tied the knot in 2019 and share two young […]

While Turner hails from England — and hopes to bring daughters Willa, 3, and Delphine, 14 months, back to her home country — she has currently been living in New York City amid her custody battle with Jonas. Swift even offered Turner a place to stay at one of her investment properties in the city.

“Taylor was more than happy to lend Sophie one of her investment properties in NYC while she works everything out with her divorce,” a source exclusively told Us Weekly in September. “Taylor doesn’t know all the details of their separation because she doesn’t feel like it’s her place. All she is concerned with is being there to support her friend. She’s letting Sophie stay there as long as she needs and is supporting her however she can.”

Jonas and Turner have since been locked in a heated custody battle over Willa and Delphine, who are dual citizens of both the United States and England. The estranged couple, who tied the knot in 2019, started mediation earlier this week.

Related: Every Time Jonas Jonas’ Ex Sophie Turner Proved She’s a Swiftie Sophie Turner is perfectly fine admitting she’s a huge fan of Joe Jonas’ ex-girlfriend Taylor Swift. Before Turner and Jonas tied the knot in May 2019 — and later welcomed two daughters together — Jonas and Swift had their own whirlwind romance in 2007. The relationship lasted for less than a year before Jonas broke […]

A second source told Us in October that Turner is “free to stay” at Swift’s place until the court battle has been settled.

Thank You! You have successfully subscribed. Subscribe to newsletters Subscribe By signing up, I agree to the Terms and Privacy Policy and to receive emails from USWeekly Check our latest news in Google News Follow Us Check our latest news in Apple News Follow Us

Not only has Swift played hostess to Turner in the city, but she’s also integrated the British actress into her friend group. They’ve been spotted hitting the town for multiple star-studded dinners throughout September and October.

Swift and Turner joined Blake Lively and Patrick Mahomes’ wife, Brittany Matthews, out to eat at Emilio’s Ballato in NYC on September 30. One day later, the foursome were spotted at the Kansas City Chiefs’ away game at New Jersey’s MetLife Stadium. (Swift has recently started dating Mahomes’ Chiefs teammate Travis Kelce.)